BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A family dog was rescued from a burning home in Edinburgh before it burned down on Tuesday evening.

The German Township Volunteer Fire Department worked with other nearby agencies after they were called to West Newton Drive in Edinburgh for a residential structure fire. The call came in just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

A sheriff’s deputy on the scene said “smoke is billowing from the house” and “there is a working fire in the rear of the house with a dog trapped inside.”

While GTVFD was responding, several other agencies including Harrison Township, Columbus Township and Hope Fire Departments were called to the scene.

Edinburgh officials arrived and began an “aggressive” interior attack using water from their onboard tanks. GTVFD were able to hook up to a nearby fire hydrant to supply additional water to fight the flames.

Crews also searched for the missing dog while hitting the fire. The furry pet was found hiding in a back bedroom and “removed from the house.” The animal was given oxygen and his condition improved.

A resident of the home took the dog to an emergency vet after authorities released him.

GTVFS said approximately 30 firefighters were on the scene and no injuries were reported.

The home, valued at approximately $200,000 was reported as a total loss. The inside contents were estimated at $75,000. The homeowners did not have insurance.

Bartholomew County fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.