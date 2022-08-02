INDIANAPOLIS — A family of four — plus their dog — was displaced Tuesday after a fire broke out at their home on the north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

At about 1 p.m., crews were called to a home in the 1500 block of Royal Lake Circle, near Fox Hill Drive and Grandview Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find black smoke bellowing out of the house and fire throughout. IFD said it had the fire under control in 20 minutes.

The fire department explained that the blaze started in the garage and quickly spread throughout the house, causing major damage and compromising the integrity of the structure.

IFD did not mention any injuries but did note that the family had lived in the home for 10 years.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information is released.