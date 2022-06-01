INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a teenager who was put in a chokehold at the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center last year has filed a lawsuit against a former detention officer.

According to court records, William Glover is charged with battery and official misconduct in connection with the 2021 case. Glover is accused of putting the juvenile in an “unapproved head-neck restraint for at least a minute and 40 seconds,” according to court documents.

The incident happened on Feb. 3, 2021. The teen was being harassed by another detainee when Glover separated the two, according to the lawsuit, and dragged the teen down a hallway. The teen told Glover he couldn’t breathe and tried to loosen his grip.

The teen said he was struggling to breathe and slipping out of consciousness. After it happened, he was placed in an isolation cell, aside from a short break, for 33 hours.

Glover’s hold was not approved for use, something he acknowledged to investigators. Officials with the detention center said the restraint was not taught in training and determined Glover violated policy by using it.

A report issued weeks after the incident found Glover violated three policies and failed to file a required written statement. Glover contended he’d written a report and maintained it “was taken off his desk” and therefore never submitted.

During an interview with IMPD, Glover said he didn’t restrict the teen’s airways, but surveillance footage showed otherwise, according to investigators.

The lawsuit accuses Glover of excessive force and violating the 14th Amendment. The family is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with expenses, costs and “any other appropriate legal relief.”