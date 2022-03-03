INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Scouting Combine is returning to Indianapolis for the 35th anniversary of the event in the Circle City.

In the past, the event has only been open to NFL owners, GMs, coaches, scouts and national media. This year, fans are invited to attend the events, cheer and take photos.

Throughout the concourse at Lucas Oil Stadium, fans have a chance to see the Colts Super Bowl XLI Vince Lombardi Trophy, view all 55 Super Bowl rings, and listen to NFL stars and legends break down the game in exclusive live chalk talks.

Fans can also enter to win tickets for the 2023 Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona and the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

On-field action happens continuously throughout the following blocks of time and tickets allow entry anytime between. Kids are welcome.

Thursday, March 3: from 4-11 p.m. — tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers

Friday, March 4: from 4-11 p.m. — offensive linemen and running backs

Saturday, March 5: from 4-11 p.m. — defensive linemen and linebackers

Sunday, March 6: from 2-7:30 p.m. — defensive backs

The doors will open one hour prior to the event start time. The NFL Scouting Combine is a unique and pivotal step in the prospect journey from amateur athlete to NFL Pro.