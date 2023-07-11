NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – For the first time in more than two decades, Farm Aid will return to central Indiana.

Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center will host the 2023 edition of the event on Saturday, Sept. 23. Tickets go on sale to the public on Saturday, July 15 at LiveNation.com.

Indiana previously hosted Farm Aid IV at the Hoosier Dome in 1990 and Farm Aid 2001: A Concert for America just weeks after 9/11.

The annual food and music festival will feature performances from Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds) and Margo Price. Other acts will include Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident and Particle Kid.

Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 2022. Photo © Sharon Carone

Neil Young & Promise of the Real performing at Farm Aid 2018. Photo © Brian Bruner / Bruner Photo

John Mellencamp performs at Farm Aid 2022. Photo © Sharon Carone

Dave Matthews performs at Farm Aid 2022. Photo © Sharon Carone

Margo Price performs at Farm Aid 2022. Photo © Brian Bruner / Bruner Photo

“We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana. My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food,” said Mellencamp, a Farm Aid co-founder.

Tickets range in price from $75 to $315. A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the Farm Aid website.

Organizers said the event will highlight the work of family farmers to address climate change through “regenerative, organic and sustainable farming practices.”

“Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges,” said Nelson, Farm Aid founder and president. “As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana, across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water.”

In addition to the music, attendees will find local flavors at Farm Aid’s Homegrown Concessions, a fresh menu featuring ingredients produced by family farmers. They’ll also encounter hands-on exhibits about soil, water, energy, food and farming.

Farm Aid held its first concert in 1985 to bring greater awareness about the plight of family farms and raise money to help them. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $70 million to promote family farms and agriculture.