BROWNSBURG, Ind. — One person died Sunday afternoon in Brownsburg after hitting a tree during a car wreck that caused delayed traffic on US 136, police said.

The scene, the Brownsburg Police Department said, is now clear. What investigators know so far is that witnesses said a lone male occupant of a car was driving eastbound on US 136 at a high rate of speed from CR 900 E.

The driver, witnesses told police, soon lost control and hit a tree head-on. According to BPD, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene and officers are in the process of making notifications to the family.

The accident reconstruction investigation is ongoing, BPD said, and police will collaborate with the Hendricks County Coroner’s Office to determine further information.