JOHNSON COUNTY — A fatal crash in Johnson County occurred on I-65 SB and left all lanes closed, according to the Indiana State Police.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. a car and a semi truck were involved in a crash.

One person from the crash has died.

All southbound lanes were closed for hours between mile marker 93-95 on Whiteland and Hurricane Road.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.