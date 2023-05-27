HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.– A fatal crash on I-70 going eastbound has left lanes blocked in both directions on the interstate, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:05 p.m. in Hendricks County just South of Plainfield and North of Mooresville between Indiana State Road 39 and Center Street. The crash involved three semi trucks and two cars.

One person has been confirmed dead.

Traffic will be completely blocked going eastbound for the next two hours. Traffic is moving very slowly in one lane going westbound.

The State Police Accident Reconstruction team are on the way to the scene. This is a developing story, information will be added as it becomes available.