RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died in a fire that occurred early Wednesday morning in Union City, Ind., according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Fire crews were dispatched at approximately 3:20 a.m. to a rural address on Greenville Pike on a report of possible entrapment. When crews arrived the home was engulfed in flames. The firefighters were unable to make entry and worked instead to contain the blaze.

Upon extinguishing the fire, crews found a deceased male. Investigators are awaiting DNA results to confirm the victim’s identity.

No foul play is expected, but the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators and corresponding crews. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.