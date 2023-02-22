TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — One person has died in a fire near the town of Buck Creek, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were dispatched at 4:11 p.m. on report of a structure fire at the 6200 block of E 450 N St.

The Buck Creek Fire Department, the Battle Ground Fire Department, the Lafayette Fire Department and the Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

The unidentified victim was found by fire crews inside of the garage of the home. No other injuries have been reported.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is undergoing an investigation.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.