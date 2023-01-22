BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A fatal single-vehicle accident occurred on I-865 west bound at the I-65 north bound split early Sunday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s office were dispatched at around 3:28 a.m. where they located a Honda Pilot rolled over into a ditch.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 22-year-old Edwin Ramirez.

There were no other passengers in the car, according to police.

This incident is under investigation and updates will be provided when available.