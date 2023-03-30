ELWOOD, Ind. – The father of a fallen police officer is now a reserve officer himself.
Noah Shahnavaz died while conducting a traffic stop last summer. The Elwood police officer was just 24 years old. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on July 31, 2022, at State Road 37 and County Road 1100 N. in Madison County.
Matthew Shahnavaz, Noah’s father, is now a reserve police officer with the Elwood Police Department. He was sworn during a Wednesday night ceremony.
“We are excited for him to live out Noah’s legacy at our department,” Elwood police wrote in a Facebook post.
According to the department, Matthew Shahnavaz trained throughout the week to complete his 40-hour pre-basic training course. His badge number is No. 139 in honor of his son.