INDIANAPOLIS — A federal lawsuit related to the claims of an Indianapolis man stating he became quadriplegic while in the custody of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has been dismissed after a settlement was reached earlier this year.

According to documents filed earlier this month in the Indianapolis division of the Untied States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, the case brought forward by Travis Shinneman against the Indianapolis Marion County City-County Council, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was officially dismissed on Aug. 25.

“The parties, having filed their joint stipulation of dismissal, and the court having received the same and being duly advised, hereby orders that the above-captioned matter be dismissed with prejudice, each party to pay and bear their respective costs,” the order reads.

According to previous reports, the lawsuit initially stemmed from a September 2019 arrest of Shinneman for disorderly conduct. The lawsuit claimed that Shinneman was thrown or placed into a transport van head first, unsecured, with his wrists handcuffed behind his back.

When they arrived to the jail, officials said that Shinneman was found lying face down on the floorboard of the van with his head at the doors. According to previous reports, Shinneman was then forcibly removed before he was put in a wheelchair. After he was taken to a hospital, he was diagnosed with a fractured and dislocated spinal cord, meaning he was paralyzed from the neck down.

This comes after the case was officially settled in late June. According to court documents, the case was settled during a June 22 settlement conference.

In a statement provided from Shinneman’s lawyers, they said:

“The terms of the settlement agreement are confidential; however, we are pleased to have this matter resolved for Travis so that he can move forward with his life.”