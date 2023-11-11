INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx will hire 1,100 team members in Indianapolis for seasonal and part-time positions as the holidays near.

Associates can plan to work at different locations including the FedEx Express Indianapolis hub at the Indianapolis International Airport along with several FedEx Ground facilities in Central Indiana.

Positions include package handlers and material handlers. Part-time positions will offer benefits including medical, dental, and vision coverage.

Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old and provide two forms of identification. A valid driver’s license is required for the material handler position.

To apply for the positions please view here.