INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail.

On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home of Jacob Magness in Bloomington.

Indiana State Police discovered the package contained 211 grams of fentanyl pills, 110 grams of counterfeit Xanax pills, and 4 grams of LSD gel. Magness had ordered and tracked the drugs via Snapchat, federal prosecutors said.

The discovery led to a search of Magness’s residence in Bloomington on Nov. 3, 2021. There, investigators found $2,251 in cash, approximately 20 fentanyl pills, approximately 13 ecstasy pills, approximately 5 grams of cocaine, 11 firearms and multiple high-capacity magazines.

Magness was convicted of possession and distribution of fentanyl and other controlled substances. A judge sentenced the 23-year-old to 70 months in federal prison.

Upon his release, Magness will be under supervised probation for 4 years. He is also subject to a $500 fine, according to the Department of Justice.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case with help from Indiana State Police and the Bloomington Police Department.