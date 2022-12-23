1st Calvary Division Soldier and Afghan evacuee youth play soccer Sept. 4, 2021 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome.

The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal funding to repair damages to the Indiana military base.

The Pentagon’s report, which was conducted after multiple bases that housed thousands of Afghan refugees during OAW reported heavy damage and restoration costs, examined 8 US bases:

Fort Bliss in Texas

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey

Fort McCoy in Wisconsin

Camp Atterbury in Indiana

Fort Pickett, Fort Lee, and Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia;

and Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

The number of refugees from Afghanistan that were evacuated by the US Air Force in August 2021 totaled 120,000 people in just 17 days. The bulk of those passengers evacuated as apart of OAW were Afghans fleeing Taliban rule, the AP reported.

At its peak, the number of refugees housed at Camp Atterbury in Indiana was over 7,000. According to the Pentagon, the large number of people caused significant damage to the barracks.

In its report, the Dept. of Defense said the millions in federal funding given to Camp Atterbury will be used to replace or repair:

Mattresses

Furniture

Floors

Doors

Windows

Plumbing

Fire alarm systems

Landscaping

The DOD included the following photos in its report of damage at Camp Atterbury:

In addition to physical barracks damage, the Pentagon report shows that the housing of Afghan refugees impacted military readiness.

“For example in March 2022, Indiana National Guard personnel moved a training exercise from Camp Atterbury, Indiana, to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, due to damages at Camp Atterbury caused by supporting the OAW mission,” the report reads.

In total, the US incurred almost $260 million in barracks damages that in some cases rendered buildings unusable for troops.

To read a full copy of the Pentagon’s report on damages from Operation Allies Welcome, click here.