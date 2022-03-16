INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man who illegally sold guns that were later used in crimes has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

According to federal prosecutors, 66-year-old Stephen King pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a federal license. According to court documents, law enforcement officers in Chicago recovered guns connected to crimes and traced them back to King, who’d bought and sold them just four days before they were seized.

King’s email account revealed he’d bought and unlawfully sold more than 160 guns between April 12, 2020, and Sept. 2, 2020. He bought nearly 40 of them from various Federal Firearm Licensees and nearly 130 from private sellers through online transactions.

He resold about 100 of the guns within three days of initially purchasing them, prosecutors said. Twenty-four guns that King bought and resold have been recovered in connection with crimes such as drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and firearms trafficking.

Investigators said King made more than $9,900 in profit from the sales. He is not licensed to sell firearms or ammunition, prosecutors said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case. As part of his federal sentence, King will be on 2 years of supervised probation following his release from prison.