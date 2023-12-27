INDIANAPOLIS — The Christmas and New Year holiday season can bring many joys to families across the U.S.

However, for some, it can be stressful and sad. Fortunately, a new study showed Hoosiers are not the most stressed during the holidays.

Could finding the perfect gift for friends and family, hosting a huge family or overindulging in desserts be some of the biggest reasons for stress?

The All Star Home study showed Indiana residents are the #5 least likely to feel extra stressed during the holidays.

According to the All Star Home, 82% of the respondents said they didn’t dread seeing people. That also included an average of 3.8 hours of cooking for the holidays.

So, if not Hoosiers, who’s the most stressed during the season? Residents in Utah, Missouri and Ohio are most likely to feel extra stressed out during the holidays.

A look at the responding states and their ranked stress levels:

Rank State Holiday Stress Score 1 Utah 93.0 2 Missouri 83.9 3 Ohio 80.1 4 Georgia 78.4 5 West Virginia 76.7 6 Nebraska 76.5 7 Minnesota 74.1 8 Arizona 72.2 9 North Carolina 71.9 10 Virginia 71.9 11 New Mexico 71.4 12 Kansas 70.0 13 Alabama 69.7 14 Kentucky 68.9 15 California 68.4 16 Maine 68.0 17 Washington 66.4 18 Mississippi 65.8 19 Colorado 65.6 20 New York 65.2 21 Idaho 65.1 22 Massachusetts 64.6 23 Iowa 64.0 24 Oregon 62.1 25 Tennessee 59.9 26 Nevada 59.1 27 Florida 57.7 28 Michigan 56.7 29 Connecticut 55.6 30 Maryland 55.6 31 Louisiana 54.5 32 Wisconsin 54.5 33 Texas 53.5 34 New Jersey 52.4 35 Illinois 52.1 36 Indiana 47.0 37 Arkansas 45.4 38 Pennsylvania 45.1 39 Oklahoma 38.5 40 South Carolina 34.0 All Star Home study

Americans as a whole dread seeing their aunts, uncles and in-laws most during the holidays, according to All Star Home.

Specifically, 1/4 feel judged or criticized by their in-laws.

Most people also said they try to avoid certain topics during family gatherings such as relationships, finances, health, home business, parenting and cooking. All of these can often lead to additional stress, respondents said.

The last portion of stressors during the holiday, respondents said was the amount of delicious food and beverages that can make it hard to maintain your figure.

According to the study, 60% of Americans can’t help but overindulge on sweets during the holidays while one in two people say their weakness are side dishes.

Cooking is a big factor in the holiday treats and for one in eight people, the time spent cooking is something to look forward to. Nearly one and 10 people said they absolutely the cooking portion.