Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

INDIANAPOLIS — The growing number of fentanyl-related overdoses has drawn concern in Indianapolis, throughout central Indiana and nationwide.

In the past 12 months alone, 2,700 people have died by overdose in Indiana, mostly due to fentanyl poisoning.

Now, FOX59/CBS4 is partnering with the Mark Wahlberg Foundation, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Walmart to discuss the state’s fentanyl crisis, and what we can do to help those living with addiction.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, for our half-hour "Fentanyl Crisis" special which will experts, survivors and impacted family members.