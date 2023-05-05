The scene of the accident near 25th and Keystone.

INDIANAPOLIS — A fiery crash investigation is underway on Indy’s near northeast side after multiple vehicles were involved in an accident near the intersection of 25th Street and Keystone.

Viewer video shows a pickup truck aflame and a school bus crashed off to the side of the road.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said there were no students on the school bus at the time of the accident.

Viewer video shows fiery crash that involved a school bus at 25th and Keystone.

Police said injuries were reported in the aftermath of the multi-vehicle incident but didn’t provide any further details at this time.

Authorities are still investigating the crash with police expecting 25th Street to be closed between Hillside and Keystone avenues for the next few hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.