INDIANAPOLIS – After more than a quarter century in Indianapolis, Indy Irish Fest is no more.

The festival, traditionally held in September since 1995, has been canceled. Organizers announced over the weekend that it wasn’t feasible to continue holding the event.

The struggles started with the 2020 pandemic. Since then, Irish Fest has not been able to recover from a financial standpoint.

“We have been unable to make up for the loss of funds and keep up with increased expenses,” the group wrote in a Facebook post.

The event celebrated Irish culture, tradition and history. Attendees could expect live music, food, drinks, dancing and much more. All proceeds from the not-for-profit, volunteer-run event went toward covering costs.

While organizers said Irish Fest’s absence will leave a “shamrock-shaped hole” in the month of September, they took time to show appreciation for all who’ve been involved in the event.

“Special thank you to anyone who has ever attended the Indy Irish Fest. Fest fans, entertainers, vendors and musicians. Your joy, cheering, and dancing meant the world to us,” the post said. “We hope you had fun and take the memories you made with you for a lifetime. We know we will.”