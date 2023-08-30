INDIANAPOLIS – Visitors to the Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis will soon have four new places to visit.

The new offerings range from boutiques to a candy shop and a new BBQ spot.

“These additions not only enrich our diverse retail, dining and entertainment offerings but also reinforce our commitment to creating a unique experience in downtown Indy,” said Luke Aeschliman, vice president and general manager for Circle Centre Mall. “As we continue to evolve, we remain dedicated to providing downtown residents and visitors a destination where every visit is an opportunity to discover something new and extraordinary.”

Apollo’s Fine Fashions, located on Level 2, sells women’s and men’s fashions. Highlights include “every color of women’s jeans imaginable” plus custom t-shirts, hats and hoodies.

On Level 3 near the Dining Pavilion, visitors will find Auspicious Boutique. It offers an “ever-changing” collection of fashion and accessories in addition to gifts, yoga and meditation needs, home décor and more.

Apollo’s Fine Fashions/Circle Centre Mall

Auspicious Boutique/Circle Centre Mall

Roosters BBQ/Circle Centre Mall

Have a sweet tooth? Eazy Peazy Candy will help you satisfy it. You’ll find candy, flavored lemonades, snacks and quick options like hot dogs and walking tacos on Level 2.

Rooster’s BBQ will come to the Dining Pavilion, bringing the “sizzle and smoky allure of authentic barbecue” to mall visitors. The dining option is set to open soon.

The mall said “several other openings” will be announced in the coming months.