BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Department concluded its investigation into a September 2021 crash where a 14-year-old driver fled from Lawrence police and crashed a vehicle full of teens, ultimately killing both teenage driver and passenger and injuring several others.

All six occupants in the vehicle were 16 and younger at the time of the accident. The crash occurred on Sept. 3, 2021, around 4:30 a.m. on State Road 32 near County Road 600 East, just south of Gadsden.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation into the crash concluded with the findings being peer-reviewed by both Indiana State Police and the Boone County Prosecutor. Officials stated the cause of the accident was determined to be caused by several factors that included: high speed, failure to use headlights, disregarding a stop sign, lack of knowledge of the area and the driver being impaired due to THC.

“This is clearly a heartbreaking tragedy for everyone involved,” said Sheriff Mike Nielsen. “We have been completely transparent to everyone during this investigation. Losing a child is absolutely devastating. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has investigated and presented factual evidence of what occurred the night leading up to the crash, during the crash, and following the crash.”

Kamyla Young, 13, and Nazire Parks, 14, both of Indianapolis, were killed in the single-vehicle accident. Parks had been driving while Young had been in the front seat at the time of the crash. Both died as a result of blunt force trauma, the Boone County Coroner’s Office previously released.

Previous reports stated that Parks had been driving a 2013 black Kia Soul that had six total teenage passengers on Sept. 3, 2021. Around 4 a.m., Lawrence police initiated a pursuit of the vehicle near Pendleton Pike and Sheila Drive. The pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes, police said, before it was terminated in the area of Interstate 65 and Traders Lane in Indianapolis.

Eight minutes later, at 4:23 a.m., Boone County dispatchers received a call from a homeowner on State Road 32 advising of a vehicle accident. The caller advised officers were already on scene and extinguishing a vehicle fire.

Boone County deputies reported arriving shortly afterward to find Lawrence police at the scene of the crash attempting to render aid to the six juveniles. Parks and Young were pronounced dead on the scene. The other occupants — two 12-year-old girls, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy — were transported to a hospital due to their injuries.

Despite Lawrence police being at the scene before the first 911 call, the Lawrence Police Department stated officers were not engaged in an active pursuit at that time.

“It is not the investigators or this office’s responsibility to review policy or protocol from any other agency,” Nielsen said. “Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the parents and to the family of the children involved in this crash as well as to the officers involved in the investigation.”