LEBANON, Ind. — One Lebanon family will not be able to spend Christmas in their home after a Monday morning house fire.

Fire crews responded after 10 a.m. to a mobile home fire on S. Lebanon Street with one person inside. The one person inside, Lebanon authorities said, made it out safely.

The homeowner’s family, which includes three boys under the age of 6, lost everything. All of their belongings, along with Christmas presents, were destroyed in the fire.

Fire crews said the fire started in a back bedroom and they quickly discovered that space heaters and an overloaded electrical circuit caused the fire.

A group is now collecting clothing donations for the family. The list includes:

Parents Small or medium women’s pants Size 4 women’s jeans Size 6.5 women’s shoes Size 29/30 men’s pants Small or medium men’s shirts Large or XL men’s pants Large or XL men’s shirts Size 8 men’s shoes

Sons Size 6 boy’s clothes Size 11 boy’s shoes Size 12 boy’s shoes Sons like Pokemon, Minecraft, superheroes and SpongeBob

Infant Size 2T clothes Size 8 shoes Pampers size 4 Baby toys Son likes light-up toys that play music



Donations are to be dropped off at 602 W. Ash Street in Lebanon.