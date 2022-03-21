ANDERSON, Ind. — Firefighters are responding to Newco Metals in Anderson where a fire in the scrapyard is belching dark black smoke into the sky, according to Madison County Community News.

Newco Metals is located at 1515 E. 22nd in Anderson. Authorities said firefighters were called out to the scene of the fire at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. A small explosion is said to have caused some of the scrap metal to catch fire.

Firefighters are still on scene of the fire, which has cast a large black plume of smoke above Anderson that can be seen for miles around the city. No injuries have been reported at this time, authorities said.

Central Indiana has seen a rash of fires in the last week. On Wednesday, a Walmart distribution center in Plainfield caught fire and burned for several days. On Friday, a construction site in Brownsburg caught fire after welders’ embers fell on stacks of insulation. On Sunday, a fatal fire in Johnson County claimed one life.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.