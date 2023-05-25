RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — The assistant chief of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department has died after rolling a tanker truck while en route to a barn fire in rural Randolph County.

A second firefighter is in critical condition.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), Assistant Chief Kyle T. Osgood, 29, was en route to a barn fire early Thursday morning before the deadly accident.

Osgood was reportedly driving the tanker truck northbound on 1000 West when he approached an S-curve and rolled the truck over. The tanker reportedly came to rest on top of Osgood and a fellow Farmland Volunteer Firefighter.

Osgood was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:30 a.m.

The second firefighter, a 19-year-old, was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition with serious injuries to his lower extremities.

No other firefighters were aboard the tanker truck, IDHS said.

IDHS said Osgood and his family had a rich history of serving in the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department. Osgood’s father once served as fire chief with Osgood having been a staple around the firehouse since he was a young boy.