INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky little dog has firefighters to be thankful for after unluckily getting a mason jar trapped over his head on Thursday and sending the fellow into a panic as his air slowly began to run out.
The Indianapolis Fire Department was notified about the dog’s precarious predicament just before 1 p.m. on Thursday after a woman spotted the little guy running around in a panic with a jar stuck over his head.
The terrified dog first ran away from the firefighters but was eventually corralled and wrapped in a towel.
Making small, careful twists back and forth, the firefighters were able to remove the jar from the dog’s head and let him breathe easy.
Hopefully, the little guy will be a little more careful about where he goes poking his head in the future.