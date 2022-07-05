An IFD firefighters stands before a fire engine during yet another fire run on July 4 as first responders were kept busy on the holiday. (Photo by IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS — While many spent the Fourth of July off work and celebrating the country’s Independence Day, first responders and 911 dispatchers were hard at work, flooded with calls that sent responders racing back and forth across Indianapolis.

On a normal day, Rita Reith with the Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire department responds to between 300 to 400 runs. A busy day, she said, is considered to be 500 runs. On Monday, IFD responded to 904 runs, tripling an average day.

Reith said of the 904 runs, 661 were EMS related incidents while 35 were considered fire investigations, in other words not marked as working incidents.

On July 4 alone, however, Reith said IFD responded to the following number of working incidents:

9 Residence Fires

75 Trash Fires

66 Grass Fires

11 Tree Fires

7 Field Fires

5 Vehicle Fires

31 PI’s with No Entrapment

1 PI with Entrapment

2 Power lines Down

1 Structure Collapse

Dispatchers were also kept intensely busy on the holiday as the Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency (MESA) Police and Fire Tele-Communications team fielded 3,362 total 911 calls.

Reith said 22% of the entire day’s calls came in only a three-hour span between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Between 10 and 11 p.m., Reith said the dispatch center answered 480 calls. Reith said the dispatch center took more 911 calls in one hour on July 4 than during the 2012 Richmond Hill incident — when a home exploded and killed two people and damaged dozens of homes.