INDIANAPOLIS – First Lady Jill Biden will arrive in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aug. 30 as part of a series of back-to-school events across the country, according to a press release from the Office of The First Lady.

The First Lady and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will visit a local high school in Central Indiana to highlight the importance of mental health resources for schools.

She will also visit Chicago, IL and Madison, WI as part of the tour.