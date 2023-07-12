INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday brought a bright spot for officers and the law enforcement community after a difficult few weeks.

The IMPD East District hosted a community day at Brookside Park on Wednesday with several other first responder agencies and hundreds of people.

”It’s just a great way to interact with our kids and our family groups,” said IMPD East District Commander Richard Riddle.

Kids could get their face painted, jump around in a bounce house and learn about police officers, firefighters, bomb squad, SWAT and more.

”They’re having a great time so I’m having a great time,” said Ms. Tish, who was leading around a group of young kids.

It’s all fun and games for the kids, but also something these officers might have needed as well.

”It’s very helpful on a day like today to have our officers out here after what we’ve seen across Indiana these past two weeks,” Riddle said.

On June 28, State Trooper Aaron Smith was killed trying to stop a suspect during a police chase. Days later, Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn was killed in the line of duty. Then, on Monday, Marion County Sheriff Deputy John Durm was killed during an inmate escape attempt.

”When we see tragedy in our profession, immediately our guard goes up,” Riddle said.

But at community days, officers can relax a little bit.

”We’re people, too,” Riddle said. “We have a job to do but most importantly we have families, we have kids of our own.”

Neighbors like Eric Saunders see these days as important shows of unity – even during hard times for everyone.

”We’re all hurting,” Saunders said. “We’re out here losing kids, we’re out here losing teenagers, too many guns out here, we’re out here losing officers.”

Saunders, who said he lost his father to gun violence more than three years ago, said he understands what officers are going through.

”We’re all experiencing this rage and anger,” Saunders said. “So there’s no use on taking it out on one another but figuring out how can we turn this anger into accuracy and turn it into something productive.”

Saunders said a big part of that is showing kids police and community can work together. Kids were a focus of the day, as officers tried to break down barriers.

Ms. Tish had a front row seat to that as she took her group of kids around community day.

”I had some that were terrified of them, so it also brought their walls down and allowed them ask questions they didn’t know,” she said.

Through important conversations and setting a good example for the next generation, Saunders hopes they can all work together against community issues.

”What are we gonna do?” Saunders asked. “We gonna keep pointing the finger or are we actually going to come together and try to make this world a better place.”

The next IMPD district community day is the Southwest District in September, shortly followed by the Downtown District community day later that month.