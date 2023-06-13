FISHERS, Ind. — The City of Fishers announced plans Tuesday to build a $60 million, 100,000+ square-foot community center at the Johnson Farms.

Johnson Farms will be located on Hoosier Road near 121st Street.

The city said the center was designed based on input from residents and planning to feature indoor facilities, dog park, indoor playground, track, aquatics facility and much more.

The center will offer both memberships and day passes with discounts for Fishers residents. It will also feature free amenities accessible to both residents and non-residents, including a large indoor playground, indoor track for walking and running, and café.

The Center is estimated to cost $60 million and will be paid for through city-issued bonds following a build-operate-transfer agreement that is slated to end in 2026. City leadership does not anticipate the Fishers City Tax rate to increase as a result of financing this project.

The project will be presented to the Fishers Finance Committee on June 14 and the Fishers City Council on June 19 for approval.

The project is expected to break ground in fall 2023 and open in spring 2025.