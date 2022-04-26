FISHERS, Ind. — A local marching band will be spending Thanksgiving in the Big Apple next year!

The Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band has been selected to represent Indiana in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The band was chosen from more than 100 applicants as one of ten selected bands to march in the 97th edition of the annual holiday spectacle.

“Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band sets a standard of excellence within the marching arts, delivering innovative visual design, compelling storytelling and impeccable musicianship on the field every year,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer. “Macy’s is proud to shine a spotlight on these exceptional students as they join our ranks and perform in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

Macy’s says the marching band will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance through rehearsals and creative fundraising events. Macy’s kicked off the fundraising by presenting the band with $10,000 as part of an official announcement on Tuesday.

This will be the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance for the Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band. Macy’s says the band will join the Parade to the call of “Let’s Have a Parade.”