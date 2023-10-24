FISHERS, Ind. — The Indoor Football League is expanding to the Indianapolis area with a brand new franchise team set to call Fishers home in the 2025 season.

The newly announced team, which has not yet officially been named, will call the still-under-construction Fishers Event Center home and be owned by Jim Hallet. Hallet also owns the Indy Fuel hockey team who will share the Fishers Event Center with the new indoor football team.

The teams will also share a front office with both the Fuel and the to-be-named indoor football team set to be managed by the same front office. The Fuel will begin playing in the Fishers Event Center in 2024, leaving their current home at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, with the new indoor football team following suit and debuting in 2025.

“We are excited to bring another professional sports team to the Indianapolis area,” said Jim Hallett. “The new event center in Fishers is going to become a hub for sports and entertainment and I’m excited to offer another affordable family fun experience in our city.”

City of Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said Tuesday that the new sporting arena has been a part of much larger vision for the city for years.

“We wanted to make sure when we envisioned this building that it wasn’t just going to be a hockey facility,” Fadness said.

The mayor said the new complex will have a tremendous economic impact on the community, but he said it was not necessarily put together with tourism being the main focus.

“We just really had a passion for creating an environment for our own Fishers residents to able to come out and find entertainment and find that there city is a dynamic place to live,” Fadness said.

Reservations for season tickets are already available and require a $50 deposit per seat. Information can be found on indyindoorfootball.com.

The IFL is the longest continuously-running indoor football league in the United States and began its 15th season in 2023. It currently features 16 teams from 12 different states.

“What a wonderful location to bring in our 17th franchise into the indoor football league,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tyron during a news conference in Fishers on Tuesday.

To stay up to date on information about the new Indianapolis area IFL team, follow @IndyIndoorFB on social media.