FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man has been arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement and False Informing after an investigation into a road rage incident, according to press release sent from the Fishers Police Department.

Dustin J. Martin, 40, was arrested on a warrant and transported to the Hamilton County Jail on one count of False Informing and one count of Resisting Law Enforcement.

Officers from the Fishers Police Department were dispatched on April 21, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m. to the Wal-Mart on E. 96th St. on a report of a physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers contacted Martin who reported that the other person involved had a gun and was leaving the scene in a white Cadillac Escalade. The policeman told Martin to stay in place.

Booking photo for 40-year-old Dustin Martin.

The officer then went to stop the Cadillac Escalade, where no weapons were located. The driver of the Cadillac stated that he had been in a road rage incident with Martin that went on for 20 minutes prior to a police presence. When the officer went back to Martin, he was long gone from sight but not from video footage that captured most everything.

Upon reviewing the footage, investigators were able to identify the plates and identify the vehicle and person driving it. Upon reviewing the case, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, issued an arrest warrant.

On May 7, 2023, Martin was arrested on the warrant and transported to jail.