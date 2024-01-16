ANDERSON, Ind. — A man is dead after being run over this weekend by a driver in the parking lot of a central Indiana casino, police confirm.

Officers with the Anderson Police Department were called around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Casino on reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, APD said officers found 71-year-old Steven Rubenstein of Fishers suffering from severe injuries. Rubenstein was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment where he later died, police confirmed Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation by APD shows that an Anderson woman driving an SUV in the casino parking lot struck Rubenstein while he was walking through the lot. The driver has been identified by police but no criminal charges were mentioned in a release sent Tuesday.

The Anderson Crash Team responded to the scene to gather evidence, APD said, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Any witnesses to the crash are being asked to contact APD Sgt. Nick Durr by calling (765) 648-6660.