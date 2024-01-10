FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Fire Department is investigating after an incident at a gas station carwash Wednesday afternoon.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook, firefighters were on the scene of a carwash fire on 96th Street and North by Northeast Blvd in Fishers.
The location pointed to the Circle K gas station in the area that includes an attached carwash.
Fire officials shared visuals showing heavy smoke:
Officials said drivers should use caution when traveling through the area but hadn’t reported any injuries.
This is a developing story.