FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Fire Department is investigating after an incident at a gas station carwash Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, firefighters were on the scene of a carwash fire on 96th Street and North by Northeast Blvd in Fishers.

The location pointed to the Circle K gas station in the area that includes an attached carwash.

Fire officials shared visuals showing heavy smoke:

Scene of gas station carwash fire on Jan. 10, 2024

Scene of gas station carwash fire on Jan. 10, 2024

Scene of gas station carwash fire on Jan. 10, 2024

Scene of gas station carwash fire on Jan. 10, 2024

Officials said drivers should use caution when traveling through the area but hadn’t reported any injuries.

This is a developing story.