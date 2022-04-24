UPDATE: Fishers Police have confirmed that Clark has been safely located.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Logan Clark, whose real name is Jaden according to police, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Clark may be experiencing a mental health crisis and is considered to be at risk, FPD said.

Clark is 15 years old and was last seen in the area of 96th Street and Covington Boulevard, police said. Clark may be carrying a skateboard.

Anyone with information on Clark’s location is being asked to call Hamilton County Dispatch (317) 773-1282.