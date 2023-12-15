INDIANAPOLIS – For the first in years, some of the kennels at Indianapolis Animal Care Services are open to the public.

IACS said two of its dog kennels opened Thursday for limited walkthroughs. The pilot program will continue at 2600 S. Harding St. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, giving people the chance to see and interact with the dogs.

IACS will monitor the impact on the animals and measure success in adoptions and fosters to determine the future schedule.

The agency closed kennels to the public in 2020, mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the shelter eventually stayed closed to the public due to low staffing levels, with adoptions available by appointment only.

During the pilot program, visitors must check in with the front desk when they arrive at the shelter. A counselor will explain the rules and the process for walking through the kennels.

IACS said it’s best for potential adopters to submit an application before arriving to reduce the processing and review times.

You can find available animals here or submit a pre-adoption application here.