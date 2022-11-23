Richard Allen is seen walking into the Carroll County Courthouse ahead of a hearing on unsealing the probable cause affidavit in the Delphi murder case.

DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case.

Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.

In a court filing revealed Wednesday, Evans was listed as one of the prosecuting attorneys. He resigned as Delphi’s mayor in 2020 to become Carroll County’s chief deputy prosecutor.

Evans, a Delphi native, was just 25 years old when he was elected as an independent in 2015, becoming one of the youngest mayors in the state.

In his letter of resignation, Evans indicated he’d intended to complete his mayoral term but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join the prosecutor’s office.

From his letter dated Aug. 3, 2020:

While I had intended to complete this term as Mayor, life is ever changing and has presented an opportunity to further myself, my family, and my career while continuing to serve the citizens of this great county. After an incredibly challenging decision-making process, I will be resigning from the Office of the Mayor effective August 16, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. At that time, I will hand over the important responsibility of leading this city to my successor, who, by then, should have been selected by the Delphi City Council.

Evans went on to write that he’d once interned with the office as a student with Delphi schools.

Indiana State Police announced Allen’s arrest on Oct. 31, 2022, more than five years after the murders. They have not commented publicly on his connection to the case and court documents related to his arrest have been under seal at the request of Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland.

On Tuesday, Judge Fran Gull heard from prosecutors and defense attorneys during a hearing to determine if those records would remain out of public view. Gull didn’t make an immediate decision on releasing either the full probable cause affidavit or a redacted version.

In court Tuesday, McLeland suggested Allen may not be the sole suspect. Allen’s defense attorneys asked for a bail hearing that would allow him to be released “on his own recognizance or in the alternative to set a reasonable bail.” Gull granted the request for a bail hearing, which is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023.