HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – New charges were filed Monday against the former coach at Huntington University who is accused of sexually abusing students on the school’s cross country team.

Court documents show a Huntington County grand jury has indicted Nicholas Johnson on charges of felony sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of battery.

In a separate criminal case, Johnson pleaded guilty to identity deception in 2022.

Two former student athletes filed a federal lawsuit against the 33-year-old man- who was employed from 2018 to 2020 as the head women’s running coach– accusing Johnson of raping and doping students in the university’s cross country program.

Johnson’s wife, Lauren, and an assistant coach, Curtis Hines, were also named in the lawsuit for their knowledge of the alleged doping program.

Johnson has most recently been accused of posing as an official with the University of Oregon to arrange a recruiting trip with a female athlete. He brought the teen to motels in Oregon for a weekend, where he slept and showered with her, IndyStar reported.

A warrant has been issued for Johnson’s arrest. As of Monday evening, he was not yet booked into the Huntington County Jail.

Bond is set at $10,000.