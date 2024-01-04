STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A former deputy with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is facing a felony charge related to official misconduct, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

Court records show 32-year-old Austin Rowlands, who served as a detective sergeant with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office before voluntarily resigning as of Thursday morning, faces one count of official misconduct — a Level 6 felony — and three misdemeanor charges related to criminal mischief.

ISP started an investigation Sept. 28 after the department received a complaint that accused a police officer of “maliciously” damaging personal property — including a TV, a vehicle and a surveillance camera system — while executing a warrant at a home in Angola.

Austin Rowlands mugshot (Photo provided by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Steuben Circuit Court documents, Rowlands is accused of throwing a “Rambo style” bowie knife at a TV during the warrant, which left the knife stuck in the screen.

During an interview with investigators, Rowlands reportedly said that drugs can be hidden in TVs, and he opted to cut into the TV instead of taking it apart with a screwdriver due to time constraints, according to court documents.

A witness also reportedly saw Rowlands use an axe to knock down two surveillance cameras on the front of the house before he swung the axe into the passenger side door of a pickup truck parked at the house, leaving the axe in the side of the truck until someone told Rowlands to remove it, according to court documents.

While speaking with investigators, Rowlands reportedly explained that it is normal to disable security systems during warrants due to “officer safety concerns,” according to court documents.

Rowlands also reportedly told investigators he used the axe to save time while looking for drugs.

According to court documents, vehicles at the house were not included in the search warrant.

According to ISP, numerous officers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn Police Department were at the home during the warrant, but investigators eventually identified Rowlands as the suspect.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Meeks with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office initially told WANE 15 that his department could not comment on ISP’s investigation. On Thursday morning, Meeks did confirm that Rowlands voluntarily resigned from his position.

The DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office is serving as a special prosecutor for this case.

A Steuben County judge granted a motion for an arrest warrant Wednesday, and Rowlands turned himself in to the Steuben County Jail Wednesday evening, according to ISP.

Rowlands was released on $3,000, according to Steuben County Jail records.