EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A former Evansville high school teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday after authorities say he traveled to Kentucky to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

Court documents say Cody Sean McCormick used the internet to communicate with an undercover agent he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for the purposes of engaging in sexual contact. Officials say McCormick traveled from Evansville to Owensboro to meet with the agent to engage in sexual conduct. McCormick was charged with traveling across state lines with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Following his release from prison, McCormick will have a lifetime term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.