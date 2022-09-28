BATON ROUGE — A former Indiana University defensive tackle has been arrested after reportedly breaking into the LSU football locker room where he threatened and battered officers while claiming he was “the reason LSU won the 2019 National Championship,” according to Tiger TV.

Ralph Green III was arrested on Monday and faces a slew of charges including resisting a police officer with force, battery of a police officer, battery of an emergency responder, simple assault, simple battery and unauthorized entry, according to BRProud.

The LSU Police Department reportedly told the Daily Advertiser that Green followed a woman into the Tiger’s locker room on Monday where he cornered another witness and began to assault him, threatening to kill him in the process. Green was told to leave by police officers but after threatening a witness yet again and refusing verbal commands, officers used tasers on Green.

A video posted by Tiger TV shows Green in handcuffs outside Tiger Stadium.

While attempting to handcuff Green, the former IU football player reportedly spat on officers. He reportedly spat on officers further while being transported and continued to spit on hospital staff and even assaulted an EMT, the Daily Advertiser reported.

A stun gun ended up being used on Green and he was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Green was suspended by IU in 2015 while still a member of the Hoosiers football team. He was arrested in April 2015 on a misdemeanor battery charge after being accused of assaulting a woman. According to a police report, Green, 21 years old at the time, slapped a woman in the face after she refused to dance with him.

Court records show Green ended up pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in July 2015, his other charges dismissed. Green served one year of probation and did 50 hours of community service.

Green played defense for IU football from 2013 to 2016. He recorded four sacks in four seasons.