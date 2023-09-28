INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion High School counselor that plead guilty to a child sex crime was sentenced Thursday.

Ryan Vermilion was sentenced to 15 years in prison on one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children, according to court documents. Upon release from prison, Vermilion will also be on supervised release for five years.

In February of 2020, Vermilion was accused of inappropriate behavior with a female student that led to him being arrested on dozens of charges by the Wells County Sheriff’s Office.

Vermillion was terminated from Marion Community Schools on Feb. 28, 2020.