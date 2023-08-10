***WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers***

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) — A former Major League Baseball player who spent time coaching at Northrop High School is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 13-year-old he had been training at a Fort Wayne baseball and softball facility.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47-year-old Dustan Mohr on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, newly released Allen Superior Court documents shed light on the accusations against him.

Mohr had been hired to provide softball lessons for a 13-year-old at Strike Zone Training Center, according to those court documents. The two had been training at the center, located in the 4100 block of North Clinton Street, for the past 6 months when the victim’s father discovered her at Mohr’s home.

Later, the girl would tell investigators in multiple interviews Mohr had touched her in a sexual manner during training sessions and the two had exchanged private digital images. She also told investigators Mohr touched her in a sexual manner while the two were inside his vehicle at times, court documents said.

Dustan Mohr

Court documents also revealed that Mohr had given the victim a separate phone to communicate with him. This phone was already loaded with inappropriate images of Mohr, according to court documents, who through several text messages told her he wanted to have sex with her.

Mohr is facing the following preliminary charges:

Level 6 Dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors

Level 5 Child Seduction

Level 5 Sexual Misconduct with a minor

Level 5 Child Solicitation

Level 4 Child Solicitation

A Mississippi native, Mohr was drafted by the then-California Angels in 1994 and had stints with Minnesota, San Francisco, Colorado and Boston during a seven-year Major League career.

Mohr came to Fort Wayne in 2009 because the mother of his two daughters was from here, he told WANE 15 in 2021.

During that high school baseball season, he served as a first base coach for Northrop High School in a volunteer capacity.

Fort Wayne Community Schools said Thursday that Mohr’s tenure with the district ended after that season.

After his arrest, Mohr was booked into Allen County Jail on $42,500 bond and ordered to have no contact with the girl he’s accused of touching.