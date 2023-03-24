Former President Trump (left) speaks at a campaign event on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.

INDIANAPOLIS — A number of prominent Republican figures are slated to speak at the upcoming annual National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis, including former President Donald Trump, former vice president and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, and current Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The three are among a list of confirmed speakers at an NRA leadership forum at the Indiana Convention Center on Friday, April 14.

The event is free and no tickets are required, but organizers say you must be an NRA member to attend.

The forum is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 12 p.m. Admission will be first come, first served.

Firearms will NOT be allowed at the event, and the NRA says gun storage will not be available within the facility.

“U.S. Secret Service will control security within Hall A of the Indiana Convention Center and require attendees of the forum to be screened through magnetometers before entry. You will be subject to a search of your person and belongings,” wrote the NRA on the event’s website.

The following items will be prohibited, per the U.S. Secret Service:

Aerosols

Ammunition

Backpacks

Bags larger than 18″x13″x7″

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Firearms

Glass, Thermal, or Metal Containers

Gun Parts, Holsters, Magazines, etc

Knives

Laser Pointers

Mace/Pepper Spray

Selfie Sticks

Signs

Toy guns

Umbrellas

Weapons of any kind

Attendees are also encouraged to leave any bags at home to help speed up the security process.

Outgoing Sen. Mike Braun, Rep. Jim Jordan and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem are also expected to speak at the forum during the three-day convention.

Trump and Pence appeared together during the last time Indianapolis hosted the NRA convention in 2019.

In 2022, Gov. Holcomb signed a bill that eliminated the need for a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. Some police leaders had asked for a veto because holding suspects on gun charges can sometimes link them to dangerous crimes.