STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A grand jury has indicted two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives in connection to a case involving missing evidence.

According to the Indiana State Police, Adam Gray, 50, of Knox and Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend have turned themselves in at the Starke County Jail.

Gray is being charged with four counts of official misconduct, a Level 6 felony, along with misdemeanor theft, dealing paraphernalia and dealing marijuana.

Ferguson is being charged with four counts of official misconduct, and one count of theft of a firearm, both Level 6 felonies, along with misdemeanor theft and false informing.



Booking photos of Adam Gray, left, and Don Ferguson

State police said the indictment followed a lengthy investigation headed by members of the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division from Lowell Post. Evidence and testimony was presented to the grand jury, which led to the indictment decision.