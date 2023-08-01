WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A former member of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department’s mounted patrol unit was pronounced dead after a Monday afternoon motorcycle crash, according to the department.

According to a Facebook post from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the area of North State Road 227 and Elliott Road in Fountain City on a motorcycle crash. Officials reported that a motorcycle was in a cornfield and that the driver, identified as 54-year-old Bruce Estes, was not breathing.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they reported Estes, who was a Fountain City resident, to be dead. According to the post, Estes was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office so an autopsy can be performed.

“We would like to share that Bruce holds a special place in the heart of our agency as he was previously a proud member of our Mounted Patrol Unit,” the post read.

Officials said more information, including the cause of the death and further details on the crash, will be made available as the investigation continues.