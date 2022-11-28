ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man who once worked as a substitute teacher in Zionsville was convicted of two counts of child seduction.

A judge found Shawn A. Martin II, 28, guilty following a bench trial in Boone County’s Circuit Court.

Martin performed sexual acts in November of 2020 to a juvenile he met while substitute teaching for the Zionsville School Corporation.

“Martin used his position of authority to prey upon a juvenile and it is our duty to do

everything we can do to protect them. There are no words than can express my gratitude to the

victim, the victim’s family, and the prosecution team,” said Special Victim’s Prosecutor Heidi Jennings.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood also celebrated the victim’s strength in his statement: “Martin was in a position of trust and had a responsibility to our children – he broke that trust and will now be held accountable. Thank you to our victim for being a strong young person and thank you to our prosecution team for giving this juvenile a voice!”

Martin’s sentencing is set for December 19.