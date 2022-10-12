HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A mother was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a train crashed into her car while she and her two children were stopped on the tracks near McCordsville, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. near County Road 400 West and State Road 67.

HCSO said a 44-year-old Fortville woman and her two children — ages 17 and 16 — were headed southbound on C.R. 400 W. towards S.R. 67 in a 2018 Mercedes. Her car ended up on on the railroad tracks because of stopped traffic in front of her; she didn’t have room or time to get off the tracks when the train arrived, the sheriff’s office explained. The mother and her kids escaped the car just before the train smashed into it.

(Photo By Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

When the train hit the Mercedes, it sent the car off the tracks and into the mother, who was still close to the tracks, said HCSO. Her children were far enough away that they were not struck.

The mother was knocked unconscious by the impact and taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. The sheriff’s office noted that she was breathing on her own and appeared in stable condition.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have been a factor, authorities noted.

“The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all drivers not to pull onto railroad tracks until they have enough area to completely cross the tracks,” HCSO said in a press release. “Most trains take over a mile to stop. In a train versus car crash, the car always loses.”

The sheriff’s office added that the train was stopped for about an hour while the scene was documented and cleared. The stopped train blocked intersections in Fortville during that time, and traffic was also restricted on C.R. 400 W. and other intersecting roads.